Volunteer police save elderly man

Special Constables Charlie Thompson and Dan Cope Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Two volunteer Essex Police officers came to an old man’s rescue after he passed out.

Special Constables Charlie Thompson and Dan Cope were both heading for lunch when they spotted an elderly gentleman who had collapsed in Chelmsford city centre.

SC Thompson and SC Cope are voluntary officers.

They have the same power as paid policemen but perform the role around their jobs to give back to their community.

The special constables rushed to aid the unconscious and unresponsive man.

Using their first aid training, the heroic duo were able to get the patient into the recovery position.

After administering pain response, the old man was roused and then reassured by the two constables.

The men then called an ambulance and waited with the gentleman until paramedics arrived at the scene.

He received further medical attention.