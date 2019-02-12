Disbelief as cruel thief steals personal items from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo).

A woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen while being treated on a cancer ward in hospital.

The entrance to Colchester Hospital where the theft took place. Picture: GREGG BROWN The entrance to Colchester Hospital where the theft took place. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The brazen theft took place in Colchester Hospital’s West Bergholt Ward, which specialises in cancer services, on Saturday, February 16.

Police received reports at around 5.20pm after a woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen by a woman acting suspiciously.

A member of the public who was visiting the hospital, said: “A woman came bowling in and went around the curtain of the 87-year-old lady in the corner bed and started talking to her.

“While the elderly woman was not looking she went through her bag nicked all her money and her bank card.”

Jan Ingle, head of communications for East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our team is really saddened by an incident which involved someone coming into a ward at Colchester Hospital and taking personal possessions of one of our patients.

“We would like to reassure everyone that both the police and security teams are taking every appropriate action.”

There have also been unconfirmed reports of a second theft in the hospital on the same day in a different ward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/25706/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.