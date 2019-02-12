Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Disbelief as cruel thief steals personal items from patient on cancer ward

PUBLISHED: 13:10 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 17 February 2019

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo). Picture: PA

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo). Picture: PA

A woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen while being treated on a cancer ward in hospital.

The entrance to Colchester Hospital where the theft took place. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe entrance to Colchester Hospital where the theft took place. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The brazen theft took place in Colchester Hospital’s West Bergholt Ward, which specialises in cancer services, on Saturday, February 16.

Police received reports at around 5.20pm after a woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen by a woman acting suspiciously.

A member of the public who was visiting the hospital, said: “A woman came bowling in and went around the curtain of the 87-year-old lady in the corner bed and started talking to her.

“While the elderly woman was not looking she went through her bag nicked all her money and her bank card.”

Jan Ingle, head of communications for East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our team is really saddened by an incident which involved someone coming into a ward at Colchester Hospital and taking personal possessions of one of our patients.

“We would like to reassure everyone that both the police and security teams are taking every appropriate action.”

There have also been unconfirmed reports of a second theft in the hospital on the same day in a different ward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/25706/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Disbelief as cruel thief steals personal items from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo). Picture: PA

Watch: Shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years for the attempted robbery of a Clacton convenience store Picture: JONATHAN DUNKIN

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Teenager stabbed in back following fight in St Osyth

Tilley celebrates his 80th birthday at Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Martin Tilley pictured with family and friends at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists