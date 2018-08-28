Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

PUBLISHED: 14:03 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 22 November 2018

A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

The warning comes after two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a four figure sums after phone calls from someone pretending to be police.

An elderly female from Lowestoft received a call on Monday, November 12 from someone claiming to be from Colchester Police.

They informed her that someone had used her account and asked her to withdraw a three figure sum of money from her bank.

The male on the phone arranged for someone to collect the cash from her property while she was still on the phone, and was told not to inform her family or friends of the incident for at least 48 hours.

A further incident was reported on November 17, in Southwold with a suspect pretending to be a police officer from Essex.

They told the elderly female that she had been scammed and she needed to withdraw a four figure sum of money and transfer it between accounts.

PC Amy Yeldham from Lowestoft police urged for residents to be vigilant to this scam, she said: “We’re urging members of the public, particularly the elderly who are primarily being targeted, to be vigilant to cold calls made on the telephone.

“Genuine police officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for cash withdrawals to be made or for people to purchase items on their behalf.

“I would ask people with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam.”

Officers from Suffolk police have given this advice:

• Never give out personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.

• If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can’t use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

• Police and banks will never ask you to give out personal details such as account numbers or PIN numbers.

• If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

• Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

Anyone with concerns about scam calls should contact Suffolk Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress. Alternatively, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Topic Tags:

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

19 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

25 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

41 minutes ago
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

13:24 Jake Foxford
The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four vehicles have collided on the A1120, blocking the road in both directions.

Prizes handed out at King Edward VI School’s annual awards evening

13:18 Russell Cook
King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

Pride and joy were just two of the emotions of students from King Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds, who were presented with certificates and prizes at their annual awards evening.

Knuckle duster seized after police tail car for 30 miles

11:35 Jake Foxford
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: ESSEX OSG

Police tracked a driver for more than 30 miles before stopping a car and seizing a knuckle duster from a vehicle.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24