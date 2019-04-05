Woman bitten by dog outside Haverhill Tesco

An elderly woman required hospital treatment after she was bitten by a dog outside a west Suffolk supermarket.

Police want to trace the owner of the dog following the incident, which happened around 2pm on Wednesday, April 3 outside Tesco on Wratting Road in Haverhill.

The victim, aged in her 70s, was walking down the slope near the store when she passed a woman walking two dogs.

As she passed, one of the dogs turned around and bit her on the back of her calf, and she subsequently required hospital treatment for the injury.

The dog owner apologised but walked away after the incident and officers would like to speak to her.

She is described as white, in her 40s or 50s, of medium build, with shoulder-length dark hair and was wearing all dark clothing.

She was walking two dogs, one was a small white dog, and the dog that bit the victim is described as a brown, long-haired dog similar to a shih-tzu.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may know the owner of the dog, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/19074/19.

Alternatively, people can provide an online update via the force website here.