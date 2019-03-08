Partly Cloudy

Elderly woman burgled after bogus callers claimed to be from council

PUBLISHED: 17:15 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 24 May 2019

The distraction burglary happened in Fornham All Saints Picture: ARCHANT

An elderly woman was burgled after answering the door to two men claiming to work for the council who told her they had come to fix a water problem.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging communities to stay vigilant following the distraction burglary in Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 11.30am and midday on Tuesday, May 21, at a house in Pound Meadow.

After the victim, a woman in her 80s, answered the door, both men entered the home with one walking into the kitchen while the other made his way upstairs.

The men did not produce identification when asked and left suddenly. It was only after they had left that the victim discovered her purse, containing a quantity of cash and cards, was missing.

Both men are described as white, in their late 20s and approximately 5ft 9ins in height with brown hair.

Police are investigating whether this incident is linked to a further four burglaries in the west of the county on the same day.

Also in Fornham All Saints, between 7.45am and 4pm, in Pigeon Lane, burglars forced their way in through the back of the home and stole cash, jewellery and a computer hard drive.

In Holden Road, Lackford, near Bury St Edmunds, a back window was forced between 8am and 4pm with cash and jewellery was stolen.

A Gucci handbag and jewellery was also stolen from a home in Cheveley Road, Newmarket, between 9am and 2pm, while cash and jewellery were also taken from a property in Duchess Drive, Newmarket, between 9am and 3.30pm.

As the majority of the burglaries in this series involve houses being entered by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging members of the public to be their eyes and ears and report any suspicious behaviour.

Police are also reminding residents to be cautious when answering the door to cold callers.

Anyone with information relating to any of the incidents are urged to contact West CID at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/28730/10 or via the constabulary website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

