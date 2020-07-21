‘High risk’ elderly woman vanishes from hospital
PUBLISHED: 18:47 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 21 July 2020
Archant
Police are concerned for the welfare of a ‘high risk’ elderly woman who has left West Suffolk Hospital.
Bury St Edmunds police said they are searching for the woman after she left the hospital without warning on Tuesday.
She has been described as white, wearing a purple fleece, black trousers with orange flowers, black leather shoes and has brown hair with white roots.
Anyone with information on the woman’s location is urged to contact Bury St Edmunds police.
