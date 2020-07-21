E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘High risk’ elderly woman vanishes from hospital

PUBLISHED: 18:47 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 21 July 2020

Police have launched an urgent appeal after the elderly woman vanished from West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have launched an urgent appeal after the elderly woman vanished from West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a ‘high risk’ elderly woman who has left West Suffolk Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds police said they are searching for the woman after she left the hospital without warning on Tuesday.

She has been described as white, wearing a purple fleece, black trousers with orange flowers, black leather shoes and has brown hair with white roots.

Anyone with information on the woman’s location is urged to contact Bury St Edmunds police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Leisure, fitness and sports industry gets ready for its return

Staff at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury have been busy preparing for the re-opening on July 27. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Fatal crash involved replica Shelby Daytona sports car, police confirm

The car involved in the crash was a red replica of this Shelby Daytona produced by American company Superformance Picture: EDMOND TERAKOPIAN/PA

Man charged with triple attempted murder to face September trial

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Could this 11-year-old singer-songwriter be the next Ed Sheeran?

Jemima Alexander, 11, has written a song to help raise money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land with more than 4,000 trees, boating lake and plans for ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale

A CGI image of the home shows how planners have proposed a design to match with the surrounding countryside in Great Wenham. Picture: SAVILLS