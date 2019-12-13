E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jo Churchill re-elected as MP for Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 04:32 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 04:32 13 December 2019

Jo Churchill was re-elected as MP for Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Conservative Jo Churchill has been re-elected as the MP for Bury St Edmunds with the largest majority in constituency history.

Bury St Edmunds results Picture: InfogramBury St Edmunds results Picture: Infogram

Mrs Churchill, who first won the seat in 2015 received 37,770 votes, achieving a majority of 24,988 over Labour candidate Cliff Waterman, who received 12,782 ballots.

Mrs Churchill said after the landslide victory was announced that she was excited to get back down to Westminster where she can continue fighting for the people of Bury St Edmunds.

"I've got a lot on my list for Bury St Edmunds," she said.

"I'd really like to see that we can push forward with the A14. We've got a big pot of money for us to start planning things for the hospital which is hugely important.

Jo Churchill was re-elected as MP for Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANTJo Churchill was re-elected as MP for Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

"We've got new schools going up across the constituency, we have a building going up at Stowmarket High and we have Abbeygate going up as well.

"So I want to make sure we can stabilize the education because actually I'd like to see us fly.

"I'd like to drive more jobs into the town. I've had lots of businesses telling me they have ben holding back investment for the next year. The more investment we have then the more quality the jobs and the higher the skill base then the better for everyone."

The conservative MP increased her by 6,549 on the 2017 election, giving her the largest ever majority in the constituency's history.

The record had been held by Sir Eldon Griffiths who beat his Social Democratic opponent in the 1987 election by a majority of 21,458 votes.

You may also want to watch:

Last night, Green candidate Helen Geake came third with 9,711 votes and independent candidate Paul Hopfensperger received 1,694. He did not attend the count.

Turnout in the constituency was slightly up on that of 2017 with 69% of the electorate turning out to vote, 94 more votes were cast this time out.

Turnout was 68.4% at the last General Election.

"I just feel completely overwhelmed by the faith that people have put in me," said Mrs Churchill.

"37,770 people put their mark in the Conservative box so I have a serious amount of work to be doing when I get back down to London.

"I'll be going to parliament next week and I plan to get my head down and actually start to move forward."

