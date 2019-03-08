Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Live

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

PUBLISHED: 22:44 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:44 02 May 2019

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

Tonight the ballot boxes will be opened and votes cast in today’s local council elections in Colchester will be counted.

We will bring you the results ward by ward throughout the night via our live feed.

Residents in each of the borough's 17 wards were asked to vote for one candidate.

Prior to today's election, the authority was run by a so-called rainbow coalition, a joint administration of the Liberal Democrats (12), Labour (11) and the independent Highwoods group (3), with the Conservatives (25) in opposition.

How will that change? Share your views using #EssexVotes

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name mother and four-year-old son found dead in Newmarket

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Ipswich local elections 2019: The results as they are announced

Ipswich Borough Council local elections 2019 - the results will be announced tonight Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘Welcome to hell’s kitchen’ written on wall of arsonist’s burning flat

Matthew Eaves, who set fire to his own flat in Eye, has been jailed for arson Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Charity receives £750 for ‘heap of rust’ van it received on TV show

The Worry Tree Cafe's Katrina Clarke-Abbott and Millie Corke, and the van that has since sold for £750 Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists