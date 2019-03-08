Live

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

Tonight the ballot boxes will be opened and votes cast in today’s local council elections in Colchester will be counted.

We will bring you the results ward by ward throughout the night via our live feed.

Residents in each of the borough's 17 wards were asked to vote for one candidate.

Prior to today's election, the authority was run by a so-called rainbow coalition, a joint administration of the Liberal Democrats (12), Labour (11) and the independent Highwoods group (3), with the Conservatives (25) in opposition.

