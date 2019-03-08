Rain

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

PUBLISHED: 10:15 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 03 May 2019

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

The votes are currently being counted - discover who will represent you on Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Councils as the results are announced.

The count for Babergh and Mid Suffolk has taken place at Wherstead Park this morning and we'll be bringing you all the breaking news of who had won a seat.

Changes to ward boundaries mean there are fewer seats available this year - Babergh now has 11 fewer with 32 while Mid Suffolk is down by six, at 34 seats - with both currently being run by conservative majorities.

Reporter Jason Noble is at the count this morning and will keep you up to date with everything you need to know as the results come in.

