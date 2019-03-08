Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Conservatives failed to form the first majority Colchester council for 12 years as their leader lost his seat to the town’s inaugural Green councillor.

Two narratives emerged from the election of 17 councillors to Colchester Borough Council on May 2, with dedicated local campaigning paying dividends for Liberal Democrats and Greens - while the two main parties suffered losses across the nation, thought to be down to a loss of trust over Brexit.

Only two seats changed hands in Colchester; Conservative opposition leader Darius Laws lost Castle Ward to the brand-new Green councillor Mark Goacher, while Tory Vic Flores lost his seat in a shock result to Liberal Democrat Sam McCarthy in Shrub End.

It leaves the council likely to enter into another coalition comprised mostly of Liberal Democrat and Labour candidates, a format the council has had since 2008, with the potential addition of a Green voice.

The 51 seats are now made up of 23 Conservatives, 13 Lib Dems, 11 Labour, three Independents and one Green.

Speaking after the defeat, Mr Laws felt the fault did not fall locally or with his voters.

He said: “Naturally I'm disappointed for the Colchester Conservatives this evening and personally because I worked very hard to win the seat in the town centre.

“I am proud however that the Conservative vote did hold up and those people did come out and vote for me, which is some comfort.

He added: “This time last year we made two gains against the Lib Dems and we were on the ascent, now people in Colchester are still frustrated by some of the challenges in the town centre and they do hold the council responsible for some of those - it's got to be down to Brexit hasn't it.”

Personal and political ally, Colchester MP Will Quince, said: “Of course I'm disappointed because I've just seen two great, hard-working councillors lose their seats, one of them is my best friend.

“It's a disappointment that the Conservatives have not taken control of the council but if you look across the board in England the Labour vote share has collapsed and they all went to the Lib Dems and the Greens in a protest vote.”

Mr Quince and Mr Laws believe that Labour and Lib Dem candidates did not canvass Castle Ward in a bid to force voters to choose between Tories and the Green Party, who only lost by 11 votes in Castle the 2018 local elections.

Leader and deputy leader, Lib Dem Mark Cory and Labour's Tim Young respectively, both retained their seats.

Mr Young thought that the Conservatives “made a tactical mistake” when they campaigned on the reminder that the opposition were just one seat away from forming a majority.

“I think it made people frightened,” said Mr Young.

“They went out and told people how close they were to gaining control and they voted the other way.”

Labour not concede any of the five seats they had up for election, missing out on taking New Town and Christchurch from veteran Lib Dem Nick Cope, who has held a seat for the last 25 years, by just over 100 votes.

He added: “I think the result is excellent news for Colchester. I'm feeling exhausted and a little disappointed but the Labour Party will still play a part in Colchester Borough Council.”

When pressed on whether Mr Goacher as a Green candidate would be included in the cabinet of the next Colchester council, Mr Young said: “It may be a stretch as he is only one councillor but he will help improve the green credentials of the council. I know Mark has some great ideas and I'm excited to be working with him.”

Council leader Cory said: “I think the Lib Dems are coming back after years of negativity. They're seeing the stability we provided in the coalition and it's something people want.

“When we were out canvassing we were being asked on doorsteps about things like potholes and the things that the Conservative county council are failing to provide.”

This year saw the number of registered voters in Colchester surge by about 15% from 2018, much more than the increases from the two previous years, around 2-3%, indicating that the town is becoming more engaged with local politics.

One such activist was 18-year-old Colchesrer Sixth Form student Harry Nathan, who stood for Labour against Mr Cory, finishing second with over 500 votes.

Mr Nathan was a direct contributor to the rise in voter numbers, knocking on the doors of his college mates and making sure they were signed up.

“We've been round the college and Colchester Institute and signing students up there, teaching them about the importance of voting,” said Mr Nathan.

“In Wivenhoe I've been round to everyone I know who is 18 or turning 18 and getting them signed up

“We live in political times at the moment and it's important to be involved now more than ever.”

See the results in full below:

Berechurch Ward - Labour Hold

Chris Pearson* (Lab) 1,058, Mick Spindler (LD) 490, Fabian Green (C) 301, Mary Bryan (G) 142

Castle Ward

Mark Goacher (G) 1,724, Darius Laws* (C) 901, Victoria Weaver (Lab) 268, Verity Woolley (LD) 193

Greenstead Ward

Tim Young* (Lab) 971, Christopher Piggott (C) 388, Chantelle-Louise Whyborn (LD) 281, Christopher Lee (Ind) 228, John Clifton (G) 169

Highwoods Ward

Bev Oxford* (Ind) 1,119, Stephen Rowe (C) 409, Jocelyn Law (Lab) 247, Mick Turrell (LD) 196, Robbie Spence (G) 155

Lexen & Braiswick Ward

Lewis Barber* (C) 1,745, Thomas Stevenson (LD) 442, Roger Bamforth (G) 403, Conrad Winch (Lab) 209

Marks Tey & Layer Ward

Andrew Ellis* (C) 1,560, Matt Stemp (G) 345, Mark Hull (LD) 328, Jan Plummer (Lab) 180

Mersea & Pyefleet Ward

Patricia Moore (C), 1,026, John Akker (Ind) 969, Carl Powling (Ind) 459, Peter Banks (G) 310, Bry Mogridge (Lab) 263, David Broise (UKIP) 248, Jenny Stevens (LD) 114

Mile End Ward

Phil Coleman* (LD) 1,447, Natalie Rowe (C) 463, Amanda Kirke (G) 216, Sarah Ryder (Lab) 201

New Town & Christ Church Ward

Nick Cope* (LD) 1,128, Elisa Vasquez-Walters (Lab) 992, Carla Hales (C) 604, Bob Brannan (G) 390

Old Heath & The Hythe Ward

Adam Fox* (Lab) 1,181, Michael McDonnell (C) 475, Andrew Canessa (G) 323, Mark Kiley (LD) 292

Prettygate Ward

Beverly Davies* (C) 1,520, John Loxley (LD) 600, Jamie Overland (Lab) 351, Clare Palmer (G) 336

Rural North Ward

Nigel Chapman* (C) 1,786, Sue Bailey (G) 454, Will Brown (LD) 445, Judith Short (Lab) 225

Shrub End Ward

Sam McCarthy (LD) 878, Vic Flores* (C) 714, Rosalind Scott (Lab) 364, Blake Roberts (G) 154

St Anne's & St John's Ward

Helen Chuah* (LD) 1,238, Thomas Rowe (C) 1,118, Megan Maltby (G) 217, HK Norman (Lab) 213

Stanway Ward

Lesley Scott-Boutell* (LD) 1,237, Jeremy Hagon (C) 795, Katie Francis (G) 171, John Spademan (Lab) 143

Tiptree Ward

Barbara Wood* (C) 1,315, Paul Jeffs (Lab) 303, Wolfgang Fauser (G) 232, Gemma Graham (LD) 198

Wivenhoe Ward

Mark Cory* (LD) 2131, Harry Nathan (Lab) 571, Jodie Clark (C) 267, John McArthur (G) 198,

Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, Ind – Independent, UKIP – UK Independence Party, G – Green Party.

An asterisk denotes the sitting councillor in that authority.