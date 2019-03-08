Thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 15:45 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 02 May 2019

Sheamus loves the walk to the polling station Picture: PATRICIA YOUNG

Sheamus loves the walk to the polling station Picture: PATRICIA YOUNG

PATRICIA YOUNG

As voters across Suffolk and Essex head to the polls we are looking for pictures of dogs that are encouraging their owners to get involved with the local elections.

Dogs have been helping their owners vote in Suffolk today: Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILDogs have been helping their owners vote in Suffolk today: Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations has grown in popularity over the last few years as dogs have been photographed outside community centres, schools and even pubs, where people go to cast their vote.

In Ipswich Patricia Young posted a picture of her pet pooch Sheamus saying how much he loves the walk to their local polling station at Pinewood Community Hall.

The newly formed West Suffolk Council tweeted their a picture of a group dogs waiting patiently to vote - describing it as “Pawfuct”.

Are you taking your hound along to vote with you this evening? If you are make sure you send your pictures and a little description over to the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Read more: The unusual polling stations being used in Suffolk today.

