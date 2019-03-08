Rain

Live

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

PUBLISHED: 09:30 03 May 2019

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Archant

The polling boxes have been opened and counting has begun in the first East Suffolk Council elections.

The new East Suffolk Council is one of two 'super-districts' that have been created in the county - made up of the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal District Councils.

A total of 55 seats are up for grabs, significantly down on the 90 seats available under the two previous councils.

While both Waveney and Suffolk Coastal had Tory administrations, until ceasing to exist on April 1, a strong Labour contingent in the north could change that.

Reporter Thomas Chapman will be reporting live as each seat is announced.

Follow along by tweeting #Suffolkvotes

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

