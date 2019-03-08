Live

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council? Archant

The polling boxes have been opened and counting has begun in the first East Suffolk Council elections.

The new East Suffolk Council is one of two 'super-districts' that have been created in the county - made up of the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal District Councils.

A total of 55 seats are up for grabs, significantly down on the 90 seats available under the two previous councils.

While both Waveney and Suffolk Coastal had Tory administrations, until ceasing to exist on April 1, a strong Labour contingent in the north could change that.

Reporter Thomas Chapman will be reporting live as each seat is announced.

