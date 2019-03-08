Live

West Suffolk local elections 2019: Find out who will be representing the west of the county

West Suffolk council election papers will be counted today Archant

The votes are now being counted in the first West Suffolk Council elections.

Effectively a merger between St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath District Councils, along with East Suffolk it is one of two new 'super-districts' created in the county.

A total of 64 councillors will be elected, although the Conservatives have an eight seat head start thanks to no opposition candidates coming forward.

Reporter Mariam Ghaemi will be at the count this morning to let you know who has won a seat as the results are announced.

