Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Live

West Suffolk local elections 2019: Find out who will be representing the west of the county

PUBLISHED: 09:45 03 May 2019

West Suffolk council election papers will be counted today

West Suffolk council election papers will be counted today

Archant

The votes are now being counted in the first West Suffolk Council elections.

Effectively a merger between St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath District Councils, along with East Suffolk it is one of two new 'super-districts' created in the county.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 64 councillors will be elected, although the Conservatives have an eight seat head start thanks to no opposition candidates coming forward.

Reporter Mariam Ghaemi will be at the count this morning to let you know who has won a seat as the results are announced.

Join in by tweeting #Suffolkvotes

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

West Suffolk local elections 2019: Find out who will be representing the west of the county

West Suffolk council election papers will be counted today

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

‘Individually we can improve’ – Ipswich Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins

Cameron Heeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Dramatic picture shows huge blaze near Suffolk recycling plant

Four fire crews from across Suffolk battled the blaze in Red Lodge last night. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists