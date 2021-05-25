Published: 10:46 AM May 25, 2021

Electric Vehicle charging points have now been fitted in the Corn Exchange car park in Haverhill - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Extra electric vehicle charging points are being installed in west Suffolk in a bid to tackle climate change.

West Suffolk Council has now installed its 46th electric vehicle charger after a new point was added in Haverhill, and the council has secured further investment to fit more in the coming months.

The council is committed to improving the charging infrastructure to support residents and businesses in having the confidence to switch to electric vehicles or hybrids.

The latest chargers to be installed which run on the BP Pulse network, have been fitted at The Corn Exchange car park in Haverhill, with the council working to install chargers in Brandon later this year.

West Suffolk Council Leader, Councillor John Griffiths, using the latest electric vehicle chargers in The Corn Exchange Car Park in Haverhill. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Councillor John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “The Government plans to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030 with new hybrid vehicles allowed until 2035.

You may also want to watch:

"Here in West Suffolk, we want to make the choice easier for residents and businesses now.

“We recognise that given that West Suffolk is a rural area, for some people, some journeys aren’t always possible by any other means than by car.

"So, while we continue to encourage people to walk, cycle, or use public transport we are making charging points more readily available.

“We have now either directly invested in, or secured investment in 46 chargers at 15 locations across West Suffolk and we are looking to bring in more.

"These include Rapid Chargers in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall, alongside EV charges in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, and Newmarket."

The new chargers in Haverhill have been paid for through £27,500 of funding secured from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and BP Chargemaster.