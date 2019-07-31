Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Power supply work at RAF Lakenheath completed four months ahead of schedule

31 July, 2019 - 16:36
Two squadrons of F-35s will be housed at RAF Lakenheath Picture: USAF/AIRMAN ALEXANDER COOK

Two squadrons of F-35s will be housed at RAF Lakenheath Picture: USAF/AIRMAN ALEXANDER COOK

USAF

Work to boost the power supply at RAF Lakenheath ahead of the arrival of US F35 fighter jets has been completed four months early.

Demolition work began at RAF Lakenheath in November ahead of the arrival of two F-35 squadrons Picture: USAF/SHANICE WILLIAMS-JONESDemolition work began at RAF Lakenheath in November ahead of the arrival of two F-35 squadrons Picture: USAF/SHANICE WILLIAMS-JONES

A £160million contract was awarded to a Kier VolkerFitzpatrick joint venture in November to deliver critical infrastructure at the Suffolk airbase to support the arrival of the new USAF F35s in 2021.

Construction started on the site earlier this month and additional electrical capacity is needed to support new buildings planned as part of the project.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), which is part of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), worked with the US 48th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron (48CES), based at RAF Lakenheath, to determine the additional capacity required.

The upgrade work, which involved installing a 24km cable route across a railway, river and roads, was then carried out by UK Power Networks.

The F-35s will be housed at RAF Lakenheath from November 2021 Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILThe F-35s will be housed at RAF Lakenheath from November 2021 Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Ductwork and cabling were completed in early July and power will be available from September - four months ahead of schedule and more than one year before it is required.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks coordinated the work with two county highways departments and worked with other utility providers on the route to minimise disruption to road users and residents.

This will provide the base with a 15-megawatt power supply equivalent to the energy used to power more than 5,000 homes.

MORE: Demolition work begins at RAF Lakenheath to house F-35 fighter jets

Keith Maddison, DIO USVF programme director, said: "This work has gone incredibly smoothly. We are pleased that this complex power upgrade has been completed ahead of schedule so that all other construction can continue as planned.

"This is an excellent example of how DIO works well with its partners, how we can be agile and respond innovatively to challenges.

"We are grateful to 48th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron and to UK Power Networks for working together to minimise disruption both to local residents and to those on the base."

Mark Adolphus, director of connections at UK Power Networks, said: "Construction work on a new substation, housing essential equipment, is nearing completion and the majority of the new cabling is now in place.  "The project is on track to be delivered months ahead of schedule, while minimising the impact on the base and the local community."

MORE: 'Exciting opportunities' available to ready RAF Lakenheath for F-35s

Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, added: "We are truly thankful to our local community for their patience and understanding during high traffic congestion periods associated with this upgrade.

"Preparing the base for the future comes with some challenges, which can affect our local communities, and we appreciate our partners working diligently to complete the project ahead of schedule."

Most Read

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk rural buses set for axe – but some routes beat county council cut

Rural bus services are under pressure in Suffolk . Picture: ARCHANT

Could a LibDem/Green pact put the squeeze on Suffolk’s Tory MPs?

Will an electoral pact allow more Liberal Democrat or Green MPs to be elected? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Wiff Waff Ipswich superheroes party - is your child in our gallery?

Children got to have a photo with spiderman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Bacon: OK, reasons to be cheerful... Why Ipswich Town have nothing to fear

James Norwood and Luke Chambers during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

MP calls for break-up of ambulance service after leaders slammed in new report

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists