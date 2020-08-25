Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into electricity pylon
PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 August 2020
Archant
A man in his 20s has been left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into an electricity pylon in Thorpe Le Soken.
Essex Police were called to the scene at 9.10pm yesterday (Monday, August 24) to reports a blue Ford Fiesta had hit an electricity pylon and overturned in Landmere Road.
The driver, aged in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There was a long blackout in the surrounding area and power was restored by 6.45am.
Witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage are asked to contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1250 of August 24.
MORE: Houses left without power overnight after serious road accident
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.