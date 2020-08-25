Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into electricity pylon

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after crashing into an electricty pylon in Landmere Road, Thorpe Le Soken. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man in his 20s has been left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into an electricity pylon in Thorpe Le Soken.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called to the scene at 9.10pm yesterday (Monday, August 24) to reports a blue Ford Fiesta had hit an electricity pylon and overturned in Landmere Road.

The driver, aged in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was a long blackout in the surrounding area and power was restored by 6.45am.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage are asked to contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1250 of August 24.

MORE: Houses left without power overnight after serious road accident