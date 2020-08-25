E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into electricity pylon

PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 August 2020

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after crashing into an electricty pylon in Landmere Road, Thorpe Le Soken. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after crashing into an electricty pylon in Landmere Road, Thorpe Le Soken. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s has been left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into an electricity pylon in Thorpe Le Soken.

Essex Police were called to the scene at 9.10pm yesterday (Monday, August 24) to reports a blue Ford Fiesta had hit an electricity pylon and overturned in Landmere Road.

The driver, aged in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was a long blackout in the surrounding area and power was restored by 6.45am.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage are asked to contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1250 of August 24.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

