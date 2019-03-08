Property of the week: Elegant village home with pool could be yours for just over £1.12m

Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS BEDFORDS

An elegant home with its own swimming pool and garden studio, in a sought-after Suffolk village, could be yours for £1,125,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bedroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS A bedroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

The house, in Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds, is set back in mature gardens, on a plot of around an acre, opposite the historic village's Great Green. It is on the market with Bedfords.

Cockfield House and its swimming pool Picture: BEDFORDS Cockfield House and its swimming pool Picture: BEDFORDS

Cockfield House has around 3,000 sq ft of accommodation, and has been designed to combine period elegance with more modern methods of construction. Its features include high ceilings and handmade timber windows with shutters.

An interior at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS An interior at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

Outside, there is a swimming pool set in a fully-tiled area, with lights installed all around. There is a circular driveway from the green, which loops round to the pond at the front, with water lilies, where ducklings are often seen in spring.

The fitted kitchen at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS The fitted kitchen at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

Much of the garden is laid to lawn, with field views to the side, and the grounds include a number of mature apple trees.

An interior at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS An interior at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS

There is also a detached garden office which is suitable to be used as a studio or workspace, with a wood-burning stove, electricity and broadband. The double garage is reached by a covered walkway.

Cockfield House's swimming pool is set in a tiled area. Picture: BEDFORDS Cockfield House's swimming pool is set in a tiled area. Picture: BEDFORDS

Downstairs, the property has a large reception hall with a herringbone wood floor and a Georgian-style staircase to the first floor, with a gallery over it and a cloakroom. The triple-aspect drawing room also has a herringbone wood floor and a wall-mounted wood burning stove, with double doors leading to the terrace and pool.

Cockfield House has spacious interiors Picture: BEDFORDS Cockfield House has spacious interiors Picture: BEDFORDS

The fitted kitchen-dining room includes an electric Aga and contemporary units with granite worktops, and there is also a separate utility and laundry room.

A herringbone floor at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS A herringbone floor at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS

First-floor accommodation includes a galleried landing with an arched window which overlooks the pool. The master bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating, and there are three further double bedrooms, with one having a Jack-and-Jill door into the family shower room.

Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS

For further details about the house, contact Bedfords in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 769999.

A bathroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS A bathroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

Part of the grounds at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS Part of the grounds at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS