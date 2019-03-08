E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Property of the week: Elegant village home with pool could be yours for just over £1.12m

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 October 2019

Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS

Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS

BEDFORDS

An elegant home with its own swimming pool and garden studio, in a sought-after Suffolk village, could be yours for £1,125,000.

A bedroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDSA bedroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

The house, in Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds, is set back in mature gardens, on a plot of around an acre, opposite the historic village's Great Green. It is on the market with Bedfords.

Cockfield House and its swimming pool Picture: BEDFORDSCockfield House and its swimming pool Picture: BEDFORDS

Cockfield House has around 3,000 sq ft of accommodation, and has been designed to combine period elegance with more modern methods of construction. Its features include high ceilings and handmade timber windows with shutters.

An interior at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDSAn interior at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

Outside, there is a swimming pool set in a fully-tiled area, with lights installed all around. There is a circular driveway from the green, which loops round to the pond at the front, with water lilies, where ducklings are often seen in spring.

The fitted kitchen at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDSThe fitted kitchen at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

Much of the garden is laid to lawn, with field views to the side, and the grounds include a number of mature apple trees.

An interior at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDSAn interior at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS

There is also a detached garden office which is suitable to be used as a studio or workspace, with a wood-burning stove, electricity and broadband. The double garage is reached by a covered walkway.

Cockfield House's swimming pool is set in a tiled area. Picture: BEDFORDSCockfield House's swimming pool is set in a tiled area. Picture: BEDFORDS

Downstairs, the property has a large reception hall with a herringbone wood floor and a Georgian-style staircase to the first floor, with a gallery over it and a cloakroom. The triple-aspect drawing room also has a herringbone wood floor and a wall-mounted wood burning stove, with double doors leading to the terrace and pool.

Cockfield House has spacious interiors Picture: BEDFORDSCockfield House has spacious interiors Picture: BEDFORDS

The fitted kitchen-dining room includes an electric Aga and contemporary units with granite worktops, and there is also a separate utility and laundry room.

A herringbone floor at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDSA herringbone floor at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS

First-floor accommodation includes a galleried landing with an arched window which overlooks the pool. The master bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating, and there are three further double bedrooms, with one having a Jack-and-Jill door into the family shower room.

Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDSCockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS

For further details about the house, contact Bedfords in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 769999.

A bathroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDSA bathroom at Cockfield House Picture: BEDFORDS

Part of the grounds at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDSPart of the grounds at Cockfield House. Picture: BEDFORDS

Cockfield House's swimming pool set in tiling Picture: BEDFORDSCockfield House's swimming pool set in tiling Picture: BEDFORDS

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum scarred by cosmetic procedure ‘beyond grateful’ after MP raises case for regulation

Amiee Ward has been scarred after undergoing a fibroblast treatment Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence is at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Holiday park’s ‘unforeseen’ theatre closure unrelated to planning issues

Alex Morley, right, has left Stonham Barns but Robbie James, left, is to reopen the theatre in 2020 Picture: ALEX MORLEY PRODUCTIONS

Property of the week: Elegant village home with pool could be yours for just over £1.12m

Cockfield House is on the market. Picture: BEDFORDS

Slippery mud causing ‘major safety issues’ on Suffolk roads, drivers warned

Suffolk Highways has warned about trees and debris causing a danger for motorists. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists