Property of the week: Elegant village home with pool could be yours for just over £1.12m
PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 October 2019
BEDFORDS
An elegant home with its own swimming pool and garden studio, in a sought-after Suffolk village, could be yours for £1,125,000.
The house, in Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds, is set back in mature gardens, on a plot of around an acre, opposite the historic village's Great Green. It is on the market with Bedfords.
Cockfield House has around 3,000 sq ft of accommodation, and has been designed to combine period elegance with more modern methods of construction. Its features include high ceilings and handmade timber windows with shutters.
Outside, there is a swimming pool set in a fully-tiled area, with lights installed all around. There is a circular driveway from the green, which loops round to the pond at the front, with water lilies, where ducklings are often seen in spring.
Much of the garden is laid to lawn, with field views to the side, and the grounds include a number of mature apple trees.
There is also a detached garden office which is suitable to be used as a studio or workspace, with a wood-burning stove, electricity and broadband. The double garage is reached by a covered walkway.
Downstairs, the property has a large reception hall with a herringbone wood floor and a Georgian-style staircase to the first floor, with a gallery over it and a cloakroom. The triple-aspect drawing room also has a herringbone wood floor and a wall-mounted wood burning stove, with double doors leading to the terrace and pool.
The fitted kitchen-dining room includes an electric Aga and contemporary units with granite worktops, and there is also a separate utility and laundry room.
First-floor accommodation includes a galleried landing with an arched window which overlooks the pool. The master bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating, and there are three further double bedrooms, with one having a Jack-and-Jill door into the family shower room.
For further details about the house, contact Bedfords in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 769999.