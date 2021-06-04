News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Elise Alder turns 100 with the help from 'the occasional cherry brandy'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:42 AM June 4, 2021   
Elise Alder celebrated her 100th birthday in style, surrounded by her family and friends at the Colonia Court Bupa Care Home

Elise Alder celebrated her 100th birthday in style, surrounded by her family and friends at the Colonia Court Bupa Care Home in Colchester - Credit: Colonia Court Bupa Care Home

A great-grandmother from Colchester celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by her loved ones. 

Elise Alder, who lives at Colonia Court Bupa Care Home in Colchester, enjoyed a party with fellow residents and staff at the care home on Saturday, May 22.

To mark the special day Mrs Alder received a visit from her two sons, Rob and Graham, daughter in-law, Diane, and her niece Maureen, and Ron Fewtrell. 

Mrs Alder was surrounded by all her loved ones as she opened her congratulatory card from Her Majesty, The Queen for reaching her 100th year.  

Elise Alder, received a card for The Queen after turning 100 last month

Elise Alder, received a card for The Queen after turning 100 last month - Credit: Colonia Court Bupa Care Home

Carers at the home, where she has lived since 2016, decorated the lounge with birthday banners and balloons and the celebrations were accompanied by Elsie’s favourite music that she loves to sing to, as well as a homemade birthday cake and special bouquet of her favourite flowers.

You may also want to watch:

When asked about celebrating her special milestone, Mrs Alder, said: “I’m truly grateful to have celebrated my 100th birthday with my family by my side, and I feel so blessed to share this moment with them.

"Over the years at Colonia Court, I’ve felt so loved by the staff and residents here and I’d like to thank everyone for making such a fuss and helping me celebrate my special day.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  2. 2 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  3. 3 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  1. 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  2. 5 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
  3. 6 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  4. 7 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
  5. 8 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
  6. 9 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
  7. 10 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Mrs Alder, spent most of her working life as a seamstress making handbags, using her creative skills from knitting as part of the process.

She was sporty in her younger years, enjoying athletics and netball as her hobbies, and her most memorable moments were when she married her husband Ted, had her two children and now has two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. 

Sharing her secret on how to live a long, happy life, Mrs Alder said: “I’d say it’s the occasional cherry brandy or whisky when you go to bed which hasn’t served me too bad at all!”


Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus