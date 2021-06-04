Published: 11:42 AM June 4, 2021

Elise Alder celebrated her 100th birthday in style, surrounded by her family and friends at the Colonia Court Bupa Care Home in Colchester - Credit: Colonia Court Bupa Care Home

A great-grandmother from Colchester celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by her loved ones.

Elise Alder, who lives at Colonia Court Bupa Care Home in Colchester, enjoyed a party with fellow residents and staff at the care home on Saturday, May 22.

To mark the special day Mrs Alder received a visit from her two sons, Rob and Graham, daughter in-law, Diane, and her niece Maureen, and Ron Fewtrell.

Mrs Alder was surrounded by all her loved ones as she opened her congratulatory card from Her Majesty, The Queen for reaching her 100th year.

Elise Alder, received a card for The Queen after turning 100 last month - Credit: Colonia Court Bupa Care Home

Carers at the home, where she has lived since 2016, decorated the lounge with birthday banners and balloons and the celebrations were accompanied by Elsie’s favourite music that she loves to sing to, as well as a homemade birthday cake and special bouquet of her favourite flowers.

When asked about celebrating her special milestone, Mrs Alder, said: “I’m truly grateful to have celebrated my 100th birthday with my family by my side, and I feel so blessed to share this moment with them.

"Over the years at Colonia Court, I’ve felt so loved by the staff and residents here and I’d like to thank everyone for making such a fuss and helping me celebrate my special day.”

Mrs Alder, spent most of her working life as a seamstress making handbags, using her creative skills from knitting as part of the process.

She was sporty in her younger years, enjoying athletics and netball as her hobbies, and her most memorable moments were when she married her husband Ted, had her two children and now has two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Sharing her secret on how to live a long, happy life, Mrs Alder said: “I’d say it’s the occasional cherry brandy or whisky when you go to bed which hasn’t served me too bad at all!”



