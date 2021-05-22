News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live music night set to boost Ella's Fight against rare cancer

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM May 22, 2021   
Ella and husband Calum and their two cocker spaniels, Kally and Kleo, are now planning a year of fun

The live music night will raise money to help Ella with her treatment costs - Credit: ELLA WOLFF

A live music event is taking place in Woodbridge on Monday to help raise funds for a young Suffolk woman's treatment for a rare form of cancer - and kick-starts a year of music, art and literature events around the town.

The Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music event is supporting Ella's Fight, a bid to raise £240,000 to help give her the life-saving medical help she desperately needs.

Two years ago, Ella Wolff developed a rare form of cancer aged just 23 and had to have one eye removed.

After surgery she was told she didn’t need further treatment. But then last year she developed a secondary cancer in her liver and was told she had six months to live if she didn't have treatment.

Although the NHS has held trials of the treatment, Ella's care would have to be private care. The treatment is going well and the fundraising campaign says she has had a 30% reduction of the disease in her liver. She needs to raise £240,000 and so far nearly £160,000 has been raised.  

The event on Monday May 24 at the Riverside in Woodbridge is the festival's first of its 2021 monthly events at the venue and features a bumper line-up of Suffolk-based acts.

These will be Aartwork, Ben Osborne, Charlie Law, Peter Hepworth, Smoothgroove and Michelle Brace, and Stephen William Hodd. They perform a range of music and include live electronica, singer-songwriters and folk with a modern twist. 

Doors open 6.30pm for the socially distanced event. Tickets are selling well and area available here.


Charity News
Woodbridge News

