Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mental health trust making improvements after suicide of Suffolk mother-of-two

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 June 2019

Ellen Armstrong, 41, from Gresham Road in Beccles, was found hanged at her home on April 6, 2018 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Ellen Armstrong, 41, from Gresham Road in Beccles, was found hanged at her home on April 6, 2018 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Archant

A failing mental health trust accepted it needed to make improvements following the suicide of a mother-of-two in its care.

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETTSuffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ellen Armstrong, 41, of Gresham Road, Beccles, was found hanged at her home by her father on April 6, 2018.

Having taken anti-depressants for the last 10 years of her life, her mental health worsened after spending nine months in multiple hospitals following the birth of her second child.

A Serious Incident report was published by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) after Miss Armstrong's death, calling for improvements to be made trust-wide.

Acknowledging the NSFT's shortcomings, medical director Bohdan Solomka said at the inquest: "The communication and handover between crisis and community teams did not lead to a coherent care plan.

"We have made improvements to the communication between our staff and we are also reviewing the pressures on teams to discharge patients into the community."

An intelligent and bright young woman, Miss Armstrong was a trained scuba diving instructor and had taught English in Romania.

Fighting back tears as she gave evidence at Ipswich Coroners Court, Miss Armstrong's mother Heather Coleman said: "Instinctively she just drew people to her, she was a kind and caring person who always looked to help the people she met.

"No matter how she was feeling she would shower her children with love and attention."

The inquest heard Miss Armstrong felt her drugs did not improve her mental health, with some doses leaving her feeling disconnected from her emotions.

She attempted to take her own life while in hospital in 2018, meaning she was unable to see her young children unsupervised.

After being discharged and allowed home, Miss Armstrong spoke to her NSFT care co-ordinator Mandy Kirby on April 4, and appeared to be more positive and planning for the future.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, said: "Ellen was adamant she wanted to get her children back, she was planning a holiday with her father and daughter."

Speaking to Miss Armstrong's mother and care co-ordinator, Mr Parsley assured them there was "no way you could have possibly known what was going to occur".

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church

St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Photo: Google.

Suffolk households urged to check tumble dryers amid fire hazard fears

A hotpoint tumble dryer which caused a fire at Mildenhall in Suffolk. Photo: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with defender Ball

Former Rotherham defender Dominic Ball, right, has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The awards keep coming for this Suffolk restaurant

Chef Patron Pascal Canevet, Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists