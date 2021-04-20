Paralympian Ellie Simmonds backs Suffolk's Great East Swim
- Credit: RACHEL EDGE
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has urged swimmers to take the plunge when the John West Great East Swim returns to Suffolk this summer.
The Great Swim Series, which manages the event, has partnered with the charity WaterAid to launch the 'Swim Marathon' challenge.
Money raised for the charity will help provide clean water and sanitary facilities to communities all over the world.
The John West Great East Swim, held at Alton Water outside Ipswich, regularly attracts thousands of swimmers of all ages and abilities every summer.
However, the 2020 edition was one of many events that was forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is set to return on Sunday, June 19 and will follow "strict Covid-secure procedures", according to the organisers.
Indoor swimming pools reopened on April 12 as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Simmonds, a gold medallist at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, urged people to sign up for the swim in support of WaterAid, of which she is an ambassador.
She said: "I am excited to be able to support WaterAid with their new Swim Marathon and their partnership with the Great Swim Series.
Most Read
- 1 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
- 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
- 3 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
- 4 Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'
- 5 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
- 6 Plans for new KFC and Starbucks refused
- 7 Dog walker in his 60s assaulted at Stour Valley beauty spot
- 8 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
- 9 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
- 10 Stephen Ward on play-offs belief, Cook's criticism and his future
"Believe it or not, I actually used to be terrified of swimming in open water, but I conquered my fear when I took part in a television documentary a few years ago and fulfilled my lifelong ambition to swim with dolphins.
"My life is often very structured that the feeling of freedom swimming in the ocean with these beautiful creatures remains one of the most amazing experiences of my life.
"Swimming is such an important part of my life and I think signing up for a swimming event is a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself while exploring different beautiful venues, and there is the added bonus of knowing you are helping bring clean water to people around the world."
Marcus Missen, director of communications and fundraising at WaterAid, added: "We are delighted to have Ellie’s support for swimming challenges.
"Ellie is one of Britain’s most successful swimmers and water plays such an integral part in her own life and she has also seen the difference clean water can make in communities around the world. "