News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds backs Suffolk's Great East Swim

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:16 PM April 20, 2021   
Swimmers celebrated crossing the finish line the Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Pictu

The John West Great East Swim is returning in June - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has urged swimmers to take the plunge when the John West Great East Swim returns to Suffolk this summer.

The Great Swim Series, which manages the event, has partnered with the charity WaterAid to launch the 'Swim Marathon' challenge.

Money raised for the charity will help provide clean water and sanitary facilities to communities all over the world.

The John West Great East Swim, held at Alton Water outside Ipswich, regularly attracts thousands of swimmers of all ages and abilities every summer.

However, the 2020 edition was one of many events that was forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to return on Sunday, June 19 and will follow "strict Covid-secure procedures", according to the organisers.

Indoor swimming pools reopened on April 12 as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Paralympian and WaterAid ambassador Ellie Simmonds

Paralympian and WaterAid ambassador Ellie Simmonds - Credit: Brendan Foster/WaterAid

You may also want to watch:

Ms Simmonds, a gold medallist at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, urged people to sign up for the swim in support of WaterAid, of which she is an ambassador.

She said: "I am excited to be able to support WaterAid with their new Swim Marathon and their partnership with the Great Swim Series. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
  2. 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
  3. 3 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
  1. 4 Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'
  2. 5 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
  3. 6 Plans for new KFC and Starbucks refused
  4. 7 Dog walker in his 60s assaulted at Stour Valley beauty spot
  5. 8 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
  6. 9 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
  7. 10 Stephen Ward on play-offs belief, Cook's criticism and his future

"Believe it or not, I actually used to be terrified of swimming in open water, but I conquered my fear when I took part in a television documentary a few years ago and fulfilled my lifelong ambition to swim with dolphins.

"My life is often very structured that the feeling of freedom swimming in the ocean with these beautiful creatures remains one of the most amazing experiences of my life.    

Ellie Simmons in Uganda in 2014 as part of a WaterAid visit

Ellie Simmons in Uganda in 2014 as part of a WaterAid visit - Credit: Lucille Flood

"Swimming is such an important part of my life and I think signing up for a swimming event is a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself while exploring different beautiful venues, and there is the added bonus of knowing you are helping bring clean water to people around the world."

Marcus Missen, director of communications and fundraising at WaterAid, added: "We are delighted to have Ellie’s support for swimming challenges. 

"Ellie is one of Britain’s most successful swimmers and water plays such an integral part in her own life and she has also seen the difference clean water can make in communities around the world. "

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Luke Chambers pictured ahead of the game.

Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook at Charlton Athletic

'It was a tiny step forwards' - Cook on 0-0 draw at Charlton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street was still quiet. Ipswich highstreet was swarming with people as the shops, hairdres

Coronavirus

The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus