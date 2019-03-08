Suffolk set for colourful celebration on Elmer Day

Elmer Day will return to Suffolk Libraries on Saturday May 25. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Suffolk Libraries will be brightening up their book stores this weekend ahead of Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk to celebrate 30 years of the popular patchwork elephant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday, May 25 children across the county will come together to enjoy Suffolk's most colourful day of the year as the final countdown gets underway for this year's art trail.

Libraries, including those in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Stowmarket, will be hosting 'Elmer Days' featuring quizzes, Elmer cupcakes, rag rugging and games to celebrate the popular patchwork elephant who has starred in more than 30 children's books.

This year's Elmer Day is even more special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the first Elmer book, which was inspired by an incident where author David McKee's mixed-race daughter was verbally abused. McKee's Elmer stories promote acceptance both in other people and ourselves and have sold millions of copies around the world.

Following the success of the Pigs Gone Wild trail in 2016, St Elizabeth Hospice are hosting Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk which will see 50 elephant statues in an interactive trail around Ipswich.

Read more: What we know about Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk so far

Sophie Green, children's librarian at Suffolk Libraries, said: "Elmer's timeless look and messages of kindness, helpfulness and the importance of being yourself, mean that he's never gone out of style.

"Over the last three decades he has enjoyed many adventures, met all sorts of friends and taught generations of readers that everyone is special in their own way."

The full list of Elmer Days held on Saturday, May 25 can be found below.

- Beccles Library: colouring, crafts and trail from 10.30am

- Broomhill Library: crafts from 2pm

- Bury St Edmunds Library: story, crafts and games from 10am

- Chantry Library: stories and crafts from 10am

- Hadleigh Library: stories and crafts from 10.30am

- Hadleigh Library: rag rugging from 11am

- Haverhill Library: Elmer Day from 9.30am

- Ipswich County Library: stories and crafts from 9.30am

- Newmarket Library: stories and crafts from 10.30am

- Sudbury Library: crafts, games, quizzes and more from 10.30am

There are an additional three Elmer Days which will be taking place during half term on Wednesday, May 29.

- Kessingland Library: stories, crafts and games from 10.30am

- Needham Market Library: stories and crafts from 2.30pm

- Stowmarket Library: Elmer celebration from 10am

For full details see Suffolk Libraries website.

Read more: Glastonbury decor artist brings Elmer to life