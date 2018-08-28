Partly Cloudy

Elmer the Elephant thanks centre which raised more than £1,300 for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:42 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 17 November 2018

Learners from WS Training rewarded with a visit from Elmer after their fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Learners from WS Training rewarded with a visit from Elmer after their fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Fashion shows, running market stalls, and sponsored runs are just a few of the things an Ipswich training provider did to raise money for charity.

Learners from WS Training fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Students at a training centre in Ipswich were visited by Elmer the Patchwork Elephant as recognition of the funds they have raised for charity.

Learners at WS Training Limited worked together running market stalls, fashion shows, productions, fayres and sponsored runs to raise more than £1,300 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

WS Training Limited is a private training provider which caters for young people aged 16-24 with special educational needs.

The venue is part of Elmer’s Learning Herd - the education strand of Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019.

Learners from WS Training fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The Learning Herd was created to give schools, youth groups and organisations the opportunity to make a fundraising pledge in return for a young Elmer sculpture to design, decorate, display on the trail and then keep for themselves.

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “The education element of trails such as Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk is really important and, having heard about all the hard work that these learners have put into their fundraising, it is fantastic to be able to recognise this and say thank you to them in this way.”

Ryan Hollis, curriculum lead at WS Training said: “We are so pleased with the effort the learners have made and what they have achieved along the way. They have learnt customer service skills, embedded maths, English and social skills. The fundraising has given our learners purpose and a real sense of community.”

If you or a group you know are interested in joining WS Training Limited and being part of Elmer’s Learning Herd send an email here or visit the website.

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

07:35 Andrew Hirst
TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV naturalist Chris Packham has called on energy bosses to “work harder” to avoid building a massive substation in a “beautiful” Suffolk habitat.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

08:34 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Dry and sunny weather is forecast, but prepare for colder conditions and ground frost

08:01 Mariam Ghaemi
This weekend is will remain dry, but will be feeling colder Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Plenty of sunshine is on the cards this weekend, but it will be feeling colder with ground frost appearing.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

07:30 Adam Howlett
Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

Passenger arrested after knife found in bag on train

06:06 Andrew Papworth
Picture: NEIL PERRY

A man has been arrested after police intercepted a train and seized a knife hidden in a bag.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

11 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

