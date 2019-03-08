Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich artist on track for two Elmers for this year’s parade

PUBLISHED: 19:30 14 March 2019

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich artist who formerly worked for St Elizabeth Hospice is on track with her designs for this year’s Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk.

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLaura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Laura Beardsell-Moore has taken on two commissions for the parade, painting Elmers for the Ipswich office of London-based investment company Killik & Co, and Abellio, who operate the local Greater Anglia train services.

Laura, who previously worked as the head of marketing and communications for the charity, said: “I am so pleased to get two Elmer’s for this year’s parade. Pigs Gone Wild brought so much joy to the town and this year is going to be bigger and better.

“I’ve finished my first Elmer, Stella the Story Teller, which showcases my background as an animal and botanical artist - but you’ll be able to see that it’s her that has lots of stories to tell.

“There’ll be something that every one of every age will recognise on Stella.”

Laura’s second sculpture, for Netherlands-based travel company Abellio, was a late addition to the herd.

“Unfortunately this Elmer doesn’t have a name yet,” she explained. “I’d like to remain tight lipped, but you can expect to see a train or two.”

She added: “Going from 2D to 3D art is a challenge - I’ve never painted a sculpture before.

“Transforming something from paper to an elephant is a brilliant challenge and a great load of fun.”

After taking the leap to become a full-time artist two years ago, Laura still looks back on her time at the hospice with fond memories.

“The hospice is a fantastic charity and it’s lovely to be involved from the other side of things.

“There are very few places in the world with so much laughter, happiness and joy. People don’t expect that of a hospice. It’s lovely.”

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for the parade, said: “It has been so nice to be able to work alongside Laura again on the Elmer trail, and particularly because this time she is involved in a way that means we can really show off her creative talents.

“She is a fabulous artist and we are really looking forward to seeing her two finished sculptures; her designs were great but the sculptures always look even better in the flesh!”

Laura’s Elmers will join the herd of 50 set to stomp their way into Ipswich this June.

