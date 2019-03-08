Elmer magic spreads across Suffolk with sticker swap shop

Children headed to the East of England Coop in Combs Ford to swap their Elmer stickers Picture: ARCHANT Archant

It's a been a summer of Elmer filled fun in Ipswich but this week one of the popular swap shops went on the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star and East of England Coop team helping out at the Elmer swap shop Picture: ARCHANT The East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star and East of England Coop team helping out at the Elmer swap shop Picture: ARCHANT

Organised by the East of England Co-op, children headed to their store in Combs Ford to try and complete their sticker books before the Elmer's Big Parade trail ends in under a weeks time.

Carloline Green, from Rushmere St Andrew said her family have seen a lot of the beautifully painted elephants around Ipswich this summer and are hoping to visit the Elmers on the Waterfront over the next couple of days.

Proving that the trail isn't just for children Mrs Green said; "I'm part of the Run for your Life group and I am looking forward to taking part in their final Elmer run on Friday."

You may also want to watch:

Rosemary Fish,7, was swapping some Elmer stickers with her little brother Lucas,5, but the youngsters from Ipswich can't quite decide which is there favourite elephant.

Rosemary said she like the Poppy Elmer which is situated outside the train station, whilst Lucas likes the golden Elmer Treasure Trunk, who lives in Sailmakers, because "He is nice and bright."

September 7 will be the last day you can see the colourful creatures that are dotted around Ipswich.

The Elmers will then be auctioned off for charity on October 3.

Read more: Have you seen all of the Elmers yet?



