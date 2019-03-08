E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer magic spreads across Suffolk with sticker swap shop

PUBLISHED: 21:06 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 03 September 2019

Children headed to the East of England Coop in Combs Ford to swap their Elmer stickers Picture: ARCHANT

Children headed to the East of England Coop in Combs Ford to swap their Elmer stickers Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It's a been a summer of Elmer filled fun in Ipswich but this week one of the popular swap shops went on the road.

The East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star and East of England Coop team helping out at the Elmer swap shop Picture: ARCHANTThe East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star and East of England Coop team helping out at the Elmer swap shop Picture: ARCHANT

Organised by the East of England Co-op, children headed to their store in Combs Ford to try and complete their sticker books before the Elmer's Big Parade trail ends in under a weeks time.

Carloline Green, from Rushmere St Andrew said her family have seen a lot of the beautifully painted elephants around Ipswich this summer and are hoping to visit the Elmers on the Waterfront over the next couple of days.

Proving that the trail isn't just for children Mrs Green said; "I'm part of the Run for your Life group and I am looking forward to taking part in their final Elmer run on Friday."

You may also want to watch:

Rosemary Fish,7, was swapping some Elmer stickers with her little brother Lucas,5, but the youngsters from Ipswich can't quite decide which is there favourite elephant.

Rosemary said she like the Poppy Elmer which is situated outside the train station, whilst Lucas likes the golden Elmer Treasure Trunk, who lives in Sailmakers, because "He is nice and bright."

September 7 will be the last day you can see the colourful creatures that are dotted around Ipswich.

The Elmers will then be auctioned off for charity on October 3.

Read more: Have you seen all of the Elmers yet?



Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New bridleway bridge gives safer route across railway to Felixstowe

Network Rail has completed the new bridleway bridge over the Felixstowe branch line at Trimley. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mystery beach sickness ‘no concern to public health’

A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

Train trouble as Ipswich services cancelled

Greater Anglia services running through Ipswich are facing cancellation due to a signalling failure under investigation by Network Rail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man tells of Bahamas Hurricane Dorian horror

Ipswich man Chris Wright and his family, who live in the Bahamas and were caught in Hurricane Dorian Picture: CHRIS WRIGHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists