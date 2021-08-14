News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Music fun in the park to banish the misery of Covid

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:52 PM August 14, 2021   
Taking part in the dancing in Elmhurst Park

Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge hosted Elmfest - Credit: Jess Coppins

A riverside town's park was a fiesta of singing and dancing to bring a fun and smiles after 18 months of lockdowns.

Elmhurst Park hosted Elmfest on Saturday (August 14) with a variety of free attractions for all ages, residents and visitors.

Elmfest fun at Woodbridge

People enjoying the singing and music at Elmfest at Woodbridge - Credit: Jess Coppins

Woodbridge Town Council decided to organise this the event "to offer some cheer to the town as we emerge from the pandemic".

Dancers having fun at Elmfest

Dancers having fun at Elmfest - Credit: Jess Coppins

Attractions during the afternoon included live bands performing under the bandstand, including a barn dance and ceilidh. The evening's entertainment saw DJ’s and live musicians providing a background of music as the sunset.

Taking part in the dancing in Elmhurst Park

Musicians under the bandstand at Elmfest at Woodbridge - Credit: Jess Coppins

Food and drink was available to buy, but revellers were encouraged to bring picnics and enjoy the entertainment from the grass.

Taking part in the dancing in Elmhurst Park

Dancers get into their stride at Elmfest in Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge - Credit: Jess Coppins

The day also included a full closure of the Thoroughfare to traffic between 10am and 2pm, to encourage an afternoon of ‘Car Free Shopping’.

Taking part in the dancing in Elmhurst Park

A barn dance and ceilidh were part of the afternoon fun at Elmfest - Credit: Jess Coppins

The Thoroughfare will also be completely closed on Saturday, October 9 as part of a day of events planned as the Women’s Cycling Tour of Britain passes through the town.


