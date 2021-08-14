Gallery
Music fun in the park to banish the misery of Covid
- Credit: Jess Coppins
A riverside town's park was a fiesta of singing and dancing to bring a fun and smiles after 18 months of lockdowns.
Elmhurst Park hosted Elmfest on Saturday (August 14) with a variety of free attractions for all ages, residents and visitors.
Woodbridge Town Council decided to organise this the event "to offer some cheer to the town as we emerge from the pandemic".
Attractions during the afternoon included live bands performing under the bandstand, including a barn dance and ceilidh. The evening's entertainment saw DJ’s and live musicians providing a background of music as the sunset.
Food and drink was available to buy, but revellers were encouraged to bring picnics and enjoy the entertainment from the grass.
The day also included a full closure of the Thoroughfare to traffic between 10am and 2pm, to encourage an afternoon of ‘Car Free Shopping’.
The Thoroughfare will also be completely closed on Saturday, October 9 as part of a day of events planned as the Women’s Cycling Tour of Britain passes through the town.
