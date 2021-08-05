Sensory garden to be created in town park
- Credit: Archant
A Suffolk council is seeking help to turn a underused park area into a sensory garden.
Woodbridge Town Council is looking for help to renovate the Melon Pit area of Elmhurst Park.
The area was once home to two-tier glasshouses but these were removed in 2009 and now the council hopes it can redevelop the area into a high-level sensory garden.
It is looking to work in partnership with the local community and potential user groups to form a small project team to kickstart the project.
A spokesman for the council said: "Whilst all offers of help will be greatly received, we would love to hear from individuals or organisations with a knowledge of landscape gardening and disability support through community projects and gardens, who are willing to offer advice and time to ensure we create a space suitable for everyone."
You may also want to watch:
Anyone able to help should contact councillor Sharon Miller or the acting town clerk.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after serious collision
- 2 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
- 3 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 4 Our Ipswich Town predictions: Top scorer, best player, where they'll finish and more
- 5 Man who built outbuildings and lake without permission fined £1,300
- 6 Snape Maltings launches two new restaurants with far-reaching river views
- 7 'There won't be a better group of strikers in the league' - Jeffers on Town's firepower
- 8 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank
- 9 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery
- 10 Historic East Anglian sailing barge to become floating bakery