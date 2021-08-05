News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sensory garden to be created in town park

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:01 PM August 5, 2021   
Part of Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge could be transformed into a sensory garden - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk council is seeking help to turn a underused park area into a sensory garden. 

Woodbridge Town Council is looking for help to renovate the Melon Pit area of Elmhurst Park. 

The area was once home to two-tier glasshouses but these were removed in 2009 and now the council hopes it can redevelop the area into a high-level sensory garden.

It is looking to work in partnership with the local community and potential user groups to form a small project team to kickstart the project. 

A spokesman for the council said: "Whilst all offers of help will be greatly received, we would love to hear from individuals or organisations with a knowledge of landscape gardening and disability support through community projects and gardens, who are willing to offer advice and time to ensure we create a space suitable for everyone."

Anyone able to help should contact councillor Sharon Miller or the acting town clerk. 


