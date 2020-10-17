E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sleeping man saved from ‘heavily smoke-logged’ flat after kitchen fire

PUBLISHED: 10:23 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 17 October 2020

Crews attended the fire in Elmstead Road, Colchester after cooking was left unattended in the oven. Stock image. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who fell asleep was saved from his “heavily smoke-logged” Colchester flat when a fire broke out in the kitchen - after cooking was left unattended in the oven.

The resident had to be given oxygen therapy after firefighters wearing breathing aids went into the apartment in Elmstead Road and found him asleep in another room.

Crews extinguished the fire by 9.56am on Friday, October 16 having arrived at 9.15am, after neighbours called emergency services when they heard the smoke alarm.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it believes the fire was caused by cooking left unattended in the oven.

Watch manager Richard Lark, from Colchester Fire Station, warned residents to “never leave cooking unattended and don’t cook when you’re tired”.

He added: “Thankfully, this man had working smoke alarms that alerted his neighbours.

“I’d like to praise the neighbours for acting quickly when hearing smoke alarms going off and calling us, they helped to save their neighbour’s life.

“If you hear someone’s smoke alarms going off, always call 999, even if you think others might have done so already.”

