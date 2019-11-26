E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cyclist in 70s found badly hurt on Suffolk road - but was he involved in a collision?

PUBLISHED: 14:35 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 26 November 2019

The crash happened near the A1088 roundabout with Church Road in Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE

Police are trying to piece together the events leading to a cyclist in his 70s being found seriously injured on a Suffolk road.

Officers were called to the A1088 at Elmswell, near the roundabout with Church Road, at 11.10am last Friday.

The cyclist was found lying on the ground, with potentially life-changing head injuries, and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: "It is unclear whether or not the cyclist was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

"Officers would like to hear from members of the public who saw a man aged in his 70s riding a bicycle between 11am and 11.10am on Friday morning, along the A1088 in Elmswell. This includes motorists who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the roads policing team at Bury St Edmunds station on 101, quoting reference 70855/19.

