Burglars smashed their way into two Suffolk homes and stole jewellery, cash and other items.

The first break-in happened between 5pm and 10pm on Friday, April 12, at a house in Oxer Close, Elmswell, where the glass in a rear door was smashed, and money, jewellery and electrical items were stolen.

The second incident took place at some point between 5pm on the same day and 1.30pm the following day at an address in Bennett Avenue, Elmswell.

Again, glass in a rear door was smashed, and jewellery, cash and an aluminium baseball bat were stolen.

Detectives believe the crimes are linked and are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the village to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact west CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 20690/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org