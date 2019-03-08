Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Burglars smash their way into two homes in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 14:03 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 16 April 2019

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Burglars smashed their way into two Suffolk homes and stole jewellery, cash and other items.

The first break-in happened between 5pm and 10pm on Friday, April 12, at a house in Oxer Close, Elmswell, where the glass in a rear door was smashed, and money, jewellery and electrical items were stolen.

The second incident took place at some point between 5pm on the same day and 1.30pm the following day at an address in Bennett Avenue, Elmswell.

Again, glass in a rear door was smashed, and jewellery, cash and an aluminium baseball bat were stolen.

Detectives believe the crimes are linked and are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the village to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact west CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 20690/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and ‘candy shop’ waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and ‘candy shop’ waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

More Suffolk parents miss out on their first choice primary school

Primary school places have been announced in Suffolk and Essex. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

More Essex parents miss out on getting one of their top four schools

Children across Suffolk and Essex will be finding out which primary school they have gotten into today. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Arson investigation launched after shelter in park is destroyed by fire

An arson investigation has been launched after a shelter at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad was destroyed by fire. Picture: Neil Henderson

Ipswich councillor tells of importance of Notre Dame to her homeland

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Tuesday morning after the fire. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists