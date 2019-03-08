Street Farm Day Nursery ranked 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

A children's nursery near Bury St Edmunds has been rated as 'Outstanding' again by school inspectors.

Street Farm Day Nursery in Elmswell received the top grading by Ofsted following an inspection in July.

It received the same grade in its last inspection five years ago.

Effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children were all given top marks by inspector Amy Quinton.

"Managers set extremely high standards for delivering excellence. Practitioners often exceed their expectations," she said.

"The management and staff teams work exceptionally well to prepare children and their families with the move on to school."

Ms Quinton said transitions within the nursery for children were "incredibly successful", with schemes in place to ensure youngsters were able to setlle in quickly as they moved into new groups.

"Practitioners are highly skilled at capturing children's 'wow' moments and extending them further to heighten their learning," she said.

"When children write a letter to home, practitioners show them how to address the envelope and take them to the shop to buy the stamps. They excitedly post their letter and eagerly await its arrival.

"When it is delivered, children share their experience with their friends and tell them what has happened."

Parents were encouraged to get involved, receiving activity ideas to try with their children and invited to join sessions where they share special skills children can try out for themselves.

"Parents comment they feel 'part of a community' at the nursery," Ms Quinton said.

Based in Station Road, the nursery opened in 2003 and employs 22 childcare staff looking after 105 children aged up to five-years-old.

It celebrated the Ofsted report with a party on Friday August 23.

Nursery director Lisa Pratt said: "We are so proud to achieve outstanding for a second time running, which demonstrates our passion and dedication in providing childcare of the highest quality.

"We pride ourselves on our reflective practice and continuous professional development, ensuring our practitioners are highly skilled at supporting and extending children's learning.

"Our aim is to create a rich and stimulating environment, supporting each child's natural curiosity and interests.

"We believe the key to our success is our strong partnership with parents, where we work together, enabling us to enhance each child's learning, encouraging young minds to reach their full potential."