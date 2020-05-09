E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Intoxicated man brandishing hammer at members of the public arrested

PUBLISHED: 15:47 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 09 May 2020

Suffolk police have arrested a man brandishing a hammer in Elmswell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have arrested a man brandishing a hammer in Elmswell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An intoxicated man who brandished a hammer at members of the public has been arrested.

Officers from Suffolk police responded to the incident, which took place earlier today in Elmswell.

St Edmundsbury police confirmed in a tweet that the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, had brandished the hammer at members of the public before being arrested.

Officers added that the incident was isolated and that the male is now in custody.

You may also want to watch:

The tweet read: “Bury officers have attended an incident where an intoxicated male has been arrested in Elmswell today for brandishing a hammer at members of the public.

“This is an isolated incident and the male is in custody. Any information please quote 37/25543/20.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four more die at Suffolk and Essex hospitals after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus warning signs on the gate of Allenby Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police officer dragged by moving car in attempted traffic stop

A man has been arrested after a police officer was dragged alongside a car following a traffic stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Intoxicated man brandishing hammer at members of the public arrested

Suffolk police have arrested a man brandishing a hammer in Elmswell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24