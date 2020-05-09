Intoxicated man brandishing hammer at members of the public arrested
PUBLISHED: 15:47 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 09 May 2020
Archant
An intoxicated man who brandished a hammer at members of the public has been arrested.
Officers from Suffolk police responded to the incident, which took place earlier today in Elmswell.
St Edmundsbury police confirmed in a tweet that the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, had brandished the hammer at members of the public before being arrested.
Officers added that the incident was isolated and that the male is now in custody.
You may also want to watch:
The tweet read: “Bury officers have attended an incident where an intoxicated male has been arrested in Elmswell today for brandishing a hammer at members of the public.
“This is an isolated incident and the male is in custody. Any information please quote 37/25543/20.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.