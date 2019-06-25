Thunderstorms

Village 'being ruined by too many new builds' as 60 homes set for go-ahead

25 June, 2019 - 16:01
60 new homes are set for approval in Elmswell. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

60 new homes are set for approval in Elmswell. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Neighbours have raised fears that their village is becoming "more like a small town" with the likely approval of a new 60-home estate.

Mid Suffolk District Council has recommended the new homes, which include car parking spaces and a public open space, be approved at the authority's next planning committee.

Housebuilder Orbit says it wants to create a "high-quality residential development" including car parking spaces and a public open space at the site to the east of Borley Crescent, Elmswell.

It says the mixture of homes, which will include bungalows and affordable homes, will "make a valuable contribution towards boosting the supply of housing in

the district".

Planning officers said in a report ahead of Wednesday, June 26's meeting: "Overall the development is considered to provide an attractive place with a range of house types to meet both affordable and housing needs at all levels."

However one objector to the scheme said: "Elmswell is being ruined by too many new builds.

"It is more like a small town."

Opponents have also claimed schools and doctors' surgeries will not be able to cope with the extra demand.

