Lottery-backed project to modernise Aldeburgh Museum to be ready by July

Work to create a “modern and progressive” heritage site in one of Suffolk’s oldest and most treasured buildings is under way.

Organisers of the project to remodel and modernise Aldeburgh Museum using up-to-date interpretative techniques have now let the contract for the main regeneration work at the town's Moot Hall.

The team – which successfully gained a £747,500 National Lottery grant towards the scheme – expects the work to be completed in July.

Among the many enhancements and additions to the museum housed in the 16th century timber-framed Grade 1-listed seafront building, will be new exhibition cabinets, a revised layout, extra space for additional artefacts, improved lighting, and digital displays of documents, photography and film.

Aldeburgh Museum has awarded the main contract to Elmwood Projects, a specialist fit-out contractor operating predominantly in the museum and heritage and commercial sector.

Elmwood will be constructing and providing the new displays as well as carrying out the necessary mechanical and electrical works and lighting.

The council chamber in the Moot Hall, seat of governance in Aldeburgh since Tudor times, is undergoing a major facelift in consultation with Aldeburgh Town Council. Designers at Hudson's Architects developed the plans to improve the museum element of the chamber while retaining its historic significance.

During the four years' developing the project, the aim has been to ensure the character of the chamber will not change, but the story of Aldeburgh will be told in a new dynamic way using digital and conventional techniques.

At the heart of the development project is the need to retain the gravitas of the council chamber and enhance the experience for the museum visitor.

Chairman of the museum's trustees, Tony Bone said: “We are very pleased to be working with Elmwood who are one of a few specialist museum fit out companies in the UK.

“Although not a local business they are used to working locally having recently worked at the Palace Museum, Newmarket, and Bawdsey Radar Museum.”

Alan Strachan, managing director of Elmwood, said: “We pride ourselves in the varied and complex projects we have successfully delivered in the museum and heritage sector.

“The opportunity for us to work in such a unique and historic building, in the most beautiful of locations is something that we relish and we look forward to delivering a fantastic and transformative project, to the highest of standards.”

Visit www.moothallproject.org.uk for more details about the museum project.