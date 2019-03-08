Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lottery-backed project to modernise Aldeburgh Museum to be ready by July

PUBLISHED: 10:02 21 April 2019

An impression of what the council chambers in the first floor of the Moot Hall would look like under Aldeburgh Museum's improvement plan Picture: HUDSON ARCHITECTS

An impression of what the council chambers in the first floor of the Moot Hall would look like under Aldeburgh Museum's improvement plan Picture: HUDSON ARCHITECTS

Archant

Work to create a “modern and progressive” heritage site in one of Suffolk’s oldest and most treasured buildings is under way.

The ground floor of the Moot Hall would focus on 'Aldeburgh Life' Picture: HUDSON ARCHITECTSThe ground floor of the Moot Hall would focus on 'Aldeburgh Life' Picture: HUDSON ARCHITECTS

Organisers of the project to remodel and modernise Aldeburgh Museum using up-to-date interpretative techniques have now let the contract for the main regeneration work at the town's Moot Hall.

The team – which successfully gained a £747,500 National Lottery grant towards the scheme – expects the work to be completed in July.

Among the many enhancements and additions to the museum housed in the 16th century timber-framed Grade 1-listed seafront building, will be new exhibition cabinets, a revised layout, extra space for additional artefacts, improved lighting, and digital displays of documents, photography and film.

Aldeburgh Museum has awarded the main contract to Elmwood Projects, a specialist fit-out contractor operating predominantly in the museum and heritage and commercial sector.

The Moot Hall, Aldeburgh, still in use as the offices of Aldeburgh Town Council Picture: DAVID LAMMINGThe Moot Hall, Aldeburgh, still in use as the offices of Aldeburgh Town Council Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Elmwood will be constructing and providing the new displays as well as carrying out the necessary mechanical and electrical works and lighting.

The council chamber in the Moot Hall, seat of governance in Aldeburgh since Tudor times, is undergoing a major facelift in consultation with Aldeburgh Town Council. Designers at Hudson's Architects developed the plans to improve the museum element of the chamber while retaining its historic significance.

During the four years' developing the project, the aim has been to ensure the character of the chamber will not change, but the story of Aldeburgh will be told in a new dynamic way using digital and conventional techniques.

At the heart of the development project is the need to retain the gravitas of the council chamber and enhance the experience for the museum visitor.

Chairman of the museum's trustees, Tony Bone said: “We are very pleased to be working with Elmwood who are one of a few specialist museum fit out companies in the UK.

“Although not a local business they are used to working locally having recently worked at the Palace Museum, Newmarket, and Bawdsey Radar Museum.”

Alan Strachan, managing director of Elmwood, said: “We pride ourselves in the varied and complex projects we have successfully delivered in the museum and heritage sector.

“The opportunity for us to work in such a unique and historic building, in the most beautiful of locations is something that we relish and we look forward to delivering a fantastic and transformative project, to the highest of standards.”

Visit www.moothallproject.org.uk for more details about the museum project.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven fire crews tackle blaze at industrial premises

Seven crews tackled a blaze at Great Bromley Picture: JOHN HUGHES

Investigation under way after forest fire near Woodbridge

Crews tackled trees on fire at Sutton today Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Lottery-backed project to modernise Aldeburgh Museum to be ready by July

An impression of what the council chambers in the first floor of the Moot Hall would look like under Aldeburgh Museum's improvement plan Picture: HUDSON ARCHITECTS

Heroin addicted degree student and ex-fitness coach stole to fund habit

Benjamin Douglas stole clothing to pay off a drug debt Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Poignant short documentary reveals plight of dementia sufferers

Harley Turner created a shot-documentary focusing on the family of dementia sufferes. Photo: Harley Turner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists