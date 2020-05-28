Firefighters called to forest blaze near Center Parcs
PUBLISHED: 16:29 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 28 May 2020
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk attended a blaze in Elveden on Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to the forest off the B1106 shortly after 3pm.
Four fire vehicles were sent to the scene, including an engine from over the border in Norfolk.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire was relatively close to Center Parcs but was not affecting the site itself, which is currently closed.
A stop was called on the fire at 3.47pm.
