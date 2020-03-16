E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic pictures show burnt out car destroyed by fire on A11

PUBLISHED: 07:31 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 16 March 2020

The scene after the car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The scene after the car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

This was the dramatic scene after a car caught fire on the A11 on the Norfolk and Suffolk border - leaving little more than a burnt out shell.

The scene after the car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEThe scene after the car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Firefighters from Brandon and Thetford were called to the vehicle blaze on the A11, between Elveden and Mildenhall, in the early hours of Sunday, March 15.

They took little more than 30mins to extinguish the blaze, having been called at 2.46am.

The photos show the front of the car completely destroyed by the fire and crews work to extinguish the flames.

