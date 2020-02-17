E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing Emelia from Lowestoft?

PUBLISHED: 18:12 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 17 February 2020

Emelia Aska has been reported missing from Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl from Lowestoft who has been reported missing.

Emelia Aska, 13, was last seen at her home on Monday morning.

She has been described as 5ft 7ins tall with black hair.

Emelia is believed to be wearing a green puffa jacket, black and white trainers and grey jogging bottoms.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 158 of February 17.

