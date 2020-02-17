Have you seen missing Emelia from Lowestoft?

Emelia Aska has been reported missing from Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl from Lowestoft who has been reported missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emelia Aska, 13, was last seen at her home on Monday morning.

You may also want to watch:

She has been described as 5ft 7ins tall with black hair.

Emelia is believed to be wearing a green puffa jacket, black and white trainers and grey jogging bottoms.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 158 of February 17.