Emergency works close Framlingham road

Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours on Wednesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours this morning as officers carry out emergency drainage works.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion via Station Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Motorists are advised to follow the diversion via Station Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways has confirmed Fairfield Road is currently shut between Fore Street and The Knoll due to emergency works.

The road will be closed today, March 20, between 9.30am and 12pm.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion via Station Road.