Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Emergency works close Framlingham road

PUBLISHED: 10:08 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 20 March 2019

Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours on Wednesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours on Wednesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours this morning as officers carry out emergency drainage works.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion via Station Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSMotorists are advised to follow the diversion via Station Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways has confirmed Fairfield Road is currently shut between Fore Street and The Knoll due to emergency works.

The road will be closed today, March 20, between 9.30am and 12pm.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion via Station Road.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

Emergency works close Framlingham road

Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours on Wednesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s pre-season trip to Germany is taking shape

Ipswich Town last visited Germany in the summer of 2015 when they played Fortuna Dusseldorf. Picture: CHRISTOF WOLFF

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Obituary: Remembering former head of St Joseph’s College, David Hennessy

David Hennessy on a flying visit to St Joseph's College in June, 1987. 'I am not the worlds most patient man. I like to get things done,' he said Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists