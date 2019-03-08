E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Emergency services called after chemical fears at Suffolk home

PUBLISHED: 14:19 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 28 September 2019

Emergency services were called to a home in the Brandon area. File picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services were called to a house in the Brandon area of Suffolk on Saturday morning after what appears to have been a chemical incident.

The first to arrive at the house after the ambulance service received a call saying two people were unwell. When the crew arrived they called the police because of fears that chemicals were involved.

The fire service were also called - with appliances from across the county heading to the property.

A spokesman for the police said the two people - both adults - were checked by the ambulance service who decided they did not need to be taken away for further treatment.

The house was checked fully and declared safe and the emergency services were all able to leave without further action - the police spokesman said it was clear there was no sign of any illegal activity at the house and no further action would be taken.

