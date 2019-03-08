E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance called after driver and three passengers injured in Suffolk crash

PUBLISHED: 15:06 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 07 September 2019

Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

Archant

Four people are believed to have been hurt in a single-vehicle crash at Leiston.

Police were contacted at 1.25pm about the accident in Abbey Road, near the railway crossing, which involved a Renault Kadjar.

A police spokeswoman said the ambulance service and the air ambulance had attended, but added the driver and three passengers are understood to have suffered minor injuries.

The fire service was also contacted, but in the end the vehicle's roof did not need to be removed.

The road is blocked. The incident is ongoing.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

