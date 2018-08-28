Two crashes near Hadleigh with one driver having to be cut free from vehicles

Fire crews called out to cut off roof of car following crash in Raydon. Picture: KJ SPEAR Archant

Emergency services were called out to two crashes near Hadleigh this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, fire and ambulance attended a two-car collision in the village of Raydon at 6.50am involving a VW Golf and a Citroen Xsara Picaso.

Fire crews from Hadleigh and Princes Street, in Ipswich, attended the incident and had to cut off the roof of the Citroen to free the driver who was trapped but was reported as not suffering any significant injuries.

There were delays on the stretch of the road and one lane was opened by 8am.

Meanwhile, a vehicle came off the road on the A1141, near Hadleigh, at 7.55am, and crashed into some bushes.

But a spokesman for Suffolk Police said there were no reports of any serious injuries.