Emergency services attending medical incident in Ipswich town centre
Published: 4:05 PM October 10, 2022
Updated: 4:06 PM October 10, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A number of emergency services are currently attending an incident near Ipswich town centre.
Police were called to St Peter's Street just before 3.15pm today.
Three ambulances and a police van were seen attending the incident.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called by the ambulance service.
Officers and paramedics were called to a medical emergency, the spokesman added.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.