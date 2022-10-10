News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services attending medical incident in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:05 PM October 10, 2022
Updated: 4:06 PM October 10, 2022
Emergency services are currently attending the incident in St Peter's Street 

Emergency services are currently attending an incident near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A number of emergency services are currently attending an incident near Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to St Peter's Street just before 3.15pm today. 

Three ambulances and a police van were seen attending the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called by the ambulance service. 

Officers and paramedics were called to a medical emergency, the spokesman added.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

