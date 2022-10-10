Emergency services attending medical incident in Ipswich town centre

Emergency services are currently attending an incident near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A number of emergency services are currently attending an incident near Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to St Peter's Street just before 3.15pm today.

Three ambulances and a police van were seen attending the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called by the ambulance service.

Officers and paramedics were called to a medical emergency, the spokesman added.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.