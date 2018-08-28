Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Heavy traffic following A11 car crash

PUBLISHED: 07:08 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:54 23 November 2018

The A11 near Barton Mills where police are attending a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A11 near Barton Mills where police are attending a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An early morning single vehicle collision on the A11 heading northbound is causing heavy traffic heading north.

Officers were sent to the scene, at Barton Mills, at 6.07am today following reports of a single vehicle crash.

Police recently closed one of the lanes on the A11 causing heavy traffic to build.

The AA website has indicated that there is queuing traffic heading towards Thetford on the A11 due to the accident which has partially blocked the carriageway.

A police spokesman said paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service have also been called, but it is not clear yet if anyone has been hurt.

Stay with us for all of your travel updates as we receive them from the emergency services

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

26 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

Updated Heavy traffic following A11 car crash

07:08 Dominic Moffitt
The A11 near Barton Mills where police are attending a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An early morning single vehicle collision on the A11 heading northbound is causing heavy traffic heading north.

One of region’s MPs praised for taking HIV test

07:07 Peter Walsh
Matthew Hancock. PIC: Phil Morley, Archant.

One of the region’s MPs has been praised for showing leadership in efforts to normalise testing for HIV after he himself was tested for the virus.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Warning of “fossilised” villages in Suffolk as services disappear

05:30 Paul Geater
Coddenham is one of the

Nearly 100 villages across Suffolk have been labelled as “fossilised” by a leading countryside organisation because they have become unsustainable as services disappear.

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

05:15 Andrew Papworth
The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

These are the dramatic images police took of a car reportedly driven along the A14 at 60mph with a blown out tyre, leaving gouges in the road before it crashed.

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

49 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Warning of “fossilised” villages in Suffolk as services disappear

Coddenham is one of the

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24