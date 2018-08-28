Heavy traffic following A11 car crash

The A11 near Barton Mills where police are attending a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An early morning single vehicle collision on the A11 heading northbound is causing heavy traffic heading north.

Officers were sent to the scene, at Barton Mills, at 6.07am today following reports of a single vehicle crash.

Police recently closed one of the lanes on the A11 causing heavy traffic to build.

The AA website has indicated that there is queuing traffic heading towards Thetford on the A11 due to the accident which has partially blocked the carriageway.

A police spokesman said paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service have also been called, but it is not clear yet if anyone has been hurt.

Stay with us for all of your travel updates as we receive them from the emergency services