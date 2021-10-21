Police officers praised for saving baby's life with CPR

Published: 8:55 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 8:58 PM October 21, 2021

Police officers have helped save the live of a baby after they stopped breathing

Police officers from Sudbury have been praised for helping to save a baby’s life after it stopped breathing.

Emergency services were called to the incident today, with Suffolk police officers first on scene to help the parents with chest compressions.

Sudbury and Haverhill Police posted on Facebook saying: "The parents found their child not breathing and had to make that unenviable 999 call.

"Ambulance crews were not as close as they'd like and asked us if they had any units nearby."

Officers from Sudbury's Neighbourhood Response Team attended and assisted the baby’s parents perform CPR.

The post went on to add that, thankfully, the baby regained “a strong pulse” and ambulance crews arrived to take over.