All emergency services called to three car collision

PUBLISHED: 22:02 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:27 23 November 2019

The emergency services were called to London Road in Brandon this evening. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police, fire service and ambulance have all been called to a road traffic collision that involved three cars.

Suffolk police were called at 8.55pm this evening to the collision on the A1065 near Brandon.

A spokesperson confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries at this time.

The Fire Service confirmed that they attended the scene as they were needed to remove someone from their vehicle.

All three of the vehicles involved were cars and the road has remained open for the time being.

