Lorry and Audi A4 crash on A14
PUBLISHED: 18:50 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 19 November 2019
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the A14 near Woolpit.
Police were called to the scene of the collision, on the eastbound carriageway, at around 6.05pm today, Tuesday, November 19.
A police spokesman said the crash had happened between junction 46 at Beyton and junction 47 at Woolpit and involved a red Audi A4 and a heavy goods vehicle.
He added there are no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.
There was a brief closure of both lanes while the vehicles were removed from the road, however one lane has since reopened.
A fire crew from Mildenhall was also send to the scene but have now been stood down.