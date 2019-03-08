Person taken to hospital after incident at Tesco car park in Bury St Edmunds

Emergency services responded to reports of a person in water at a supermarket car park in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that a person has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital after the incident at Tesco car park around 12.30pm.

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the East of England Ambulance Service all attended the scene in the supermarket’s car park, and were stationed in a section which contains the bottle bank and recycling facilities.

A stretch of the River Lark flows along a deep channel through the centre of the supermarket car park.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 12.29pm with reports of a person in water near St Saviours Interchange, Bury St Edmunds.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

“One patient was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.”