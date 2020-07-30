Prison guard accused of smuggling pound of cannabis, steroids and phones into jail

A prisoner officer has been accused of smuggling a pound of cannabis, hundreds of anabolic steroid tablets, phones and other banned items into a Suffolk jail.

Emilian Bulancea appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with wilful misconduct in public office and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Highpoint prison, near Haverhill, on August 10 last year.

Bulancea, 44, of Thomas Way, Braintree, is accused of conveying 480g (16.93oz) of cannabis, 299 oxandrolone tablets, tobacco, syringes, USB cables, mobile phones, SIM cards and accessories into HMP Highpoint while acting as a prison officer.

Bulancea spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing in which magistrates sent the matter to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 26.

Bulancea was released on unconditional bail.