E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Traveller trapped on ‘dream trip’ of a lifetime in New Zealand amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 19:03 30 March 2020

Emma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVER

Emma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVER

Archant

A travel enthusiast from East Anglia who spent her life savings on a dream trip to New Zealand is now trapped there - as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Emma Calver took a six-month sabbatical from the global law firm she worked for in London to fulfil her dream of travelling Oceania after deciding once she hit her 40s, it was now or never.

Now 41 years old, she was in Auckland when the pandemic hit and is currently staying in an airport hotel, setting her back about £60 a night, waiting and hoping to come home to Manningtree, Essex.

JOIN our Suffolk coronavirus updates Facebook group

“I’ve been to more than 20 different countries and I thought this trip would be good for the soul,” she explained from her hotel bedroom on the other side of the world.

Emma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVEREmma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVER

“I realised it’s now or never and I’ve dreamed of this my whole life – I was supposed to be flying to Fiji next and then California to stay with friends.”

Emma spent months researching her trip and enjoyed visiting Hobbiton, the movie set of the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit trilogies, as well as national parks and traditional Maori tours.

However, it all came to an end when the international travel restrictions tightened in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

The 41-year-old was apparently advised by the British government to sign up for travel alerts and then wait at the airport, in an attempt to secure a last-minute ticket if someone cancelled.

Emma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVEREmma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVER

Scams such as so called ‘ghost flights’ have reportedly cost her fellow travellers thousands of dollars, as they desperately pay for flights which never even existed.

MORE: All the latest news on coronavirus

“I’ve got a kettle in my room so I can make my tea, you know how we English love our tea,” she added.

“But now I just want to get home. I’m used to being in control and here I just feel like I’m not in control of anything.”

Emma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVEREmma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVER

The travel lover is alone and limited to her hotel room whilst trying to navigate the 12-hour time difference and organise a way to get home.

There have been some government efforts to organise the repatriation of Britons stuck abroad.

MORE: Former Northgate student trapped in Melbourne alone on gap year

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Patient with no underlying health conditions dies at hospital from coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traveller trapped on ‘dream trip’ of a lifetime in New Zealand amid coronavirus outbreak

Emma Calver was on her dream trip in New Zealand when she got trapped there. Picture: EMMA CALVER

Coronavirus couple trapped in India moved to private hospital

Steven Hancock, left, and partner Ann Williams from Sudbury have contracted coronavirus and are unable to leave India. Picture: STEVEN HANCOCK/ANN WILLIAMS
Drive 24