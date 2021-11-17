Emma Raducanu 'Rocket Girl' painting added to charity auction

An original painting celebrating the iconic moment British tennis star Emma Raducanu lifted the 2021 US Open trophy has been added to a charity auction.

The painting of 18-year-old tennis sensation Raducanu, who started her incredible year winning a tournament in Felixstowe, is now open for bids in the Love All auction.

The special painting was donated by artist Ben Mosley, whose painting of Ed Sheeran fetched £20,000 in the pop star's legacy auction, and he said it was "an honour" to create the work of art.

The Emma Raducanu 'Rocket Girl' painting has been added to the Love All auction - Credit: Ben Mosley/Love All Auction

He said: "Every so often someone really special comes along to inspire and achieve great things and Emma certainly did that in abundance.

"The painting celebrates her special moment holding the trophy and I wanted to capture the colour and energy of that moment in my work.

"She has proved that she is a champion of quality and to go and win the title without dropping a set was an unbelievable achievement. I hope she continues to go from strength to strength and this is the first of many titles for her.

"I called the painting of Emma "Rocket Girl" because she is vibrant, talented and she stormed her way to the US Open title with such style not dropping a set along the way.

The auction is raising money for a host of charities, including the Elena Baltacha Foundation - Credit: Love all auction

"She rocketed her way to the world number 23 in mesmerising fashion leaving not only the tennis world in awe of her but the whole sporting world admiring her wonderful achievement."

The colourful mixed media artwork, which includes 24-karat gold and palladium leaf, is on a large square canvas measuring 100cm x 100cm.

The Love All auction is raising funds for The Murray Play Foundation, WTA Charities’ ACEing Cancer Campaign, the Elena Baltacha Foundation, GeeWizz children's charity and The Queen’s Club Foundation.

Other rare items for sale include memorabilia and unique experiences from Andy and Jamie Murray, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Billie Jean King, Lleyton Hewitt, Ed Sheeran, Sir Cliff Richard, The Kooks, Peter Crouch, Clare Balding, Anton du Beke, Wimbledon, The Queen’s Club, Roland Garros, the WTA Tour Finals and many more.

Proceeds will support grassroots and community tennis programmes in the UK, international screening and research into women’s cancers and palliative care for young adults with cancer and life limiting illnesses in East Anglia.

The auction is live until November 21. For more information, click here.